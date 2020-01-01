NEWS Priyanka Chopra improved her diet and workout regime during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Priyanka Chopra dramatically overhauled her diet and workout regime during the Covid-19 lockdown.



The 38-year-old actress has focused on her mental and physical wellbeing during the ongoing pandemic, and says it made her more dedicated to changing her routine.



"I never worked out as consistently as I have during quarantine," Chopra told People. "I also pay attention to my diet. I was very used to eating dinner right before I went to bed, but I changed that completely. I try not to eat after 8 o’clock. I start my day with some exercise, and I make sure I’m drinking lots of water."



The Baywatch star admitted she didn't get serious about her health and wellbeing until she hit her thirties, and said she was "chugging coffees all day" when she was younger.



"I used to always be told when you're in your thirties, it will be different, and my thirties hit and it was. And I think I got aware about the fact that I want to take care of myself and of my wellbeing," she shared.



"I've never been like a gym freak, but I started feeling like I want to get serious about taking care of myself.”



She also credits her husband Nick Jonas, who she wed in 2018, for inspiring her to embrace healthy living.



"Nick is very particular about what he consumes and what he doesn't, especially because of his diabetes," she said. "That's something I don't interfere with, but he's the one who gets me into wellness actually."