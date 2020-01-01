NEWS Kerry Washington designs capsule jewellery collection Newsdesk Share with :





Kerry Washington has designed a capsule collection for jewellery brand Aurate.



The Scandal actress has made an investment in the New York-born direct-to-consumer brand, which was started in 2015 by Bouchra Ezzahraoui and Sophie Kahn, and to kick off their partnership, she collaborated with them to design the Lioness Collection, which is comprised of four gold pieces - the Chain Necklace, Chain Bracelet, Link Huggie Earrings, and Lion Coin Pendant.



"When I met Sophie and Bouchra, I was so impressed with them as women and as bada*s entrepreneurs and founders," she told People about their partnership. "I was so impressed with the product. It really spoke to me, this idea of democratising fine jewellery by cutting out the middleman and allowing more people to have access to beautiful jewellery. I wanted to be a part of this journey."



The 43-year-old's favourite design is the Lion Coin Pendant, which features the image of a lioness as a symbol of female empowerment, and she added that the pieces can be worn individually or all together.



"It was so important to me that the collection had embodied themes that were really important to women. This is really a brand that's by women, for women," she explained. "And so, I wanted to something that really felt inspiring, uplifting and provocative."



Twenty per cent of all proceeds from the Lioness Collection will be donated to Supermajority, a non-profit women's activism organisation close to the star's heart.



"I thought it would be great to not only embody these themes of loving, fierce community but also to have some of the money go to them," the actress added. "Giving back has been in the DNA of the brand at Aurate right from the very beginning."