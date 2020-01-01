NEWS Cara Delevingne overjoyed with new role at female-led sex toy firm Newsdesk Share with :





Cara Delevingne has been unveiled as the co-owner of new sex tech company Lora DiCarlo.



The model and actress has joined forces with founder and CEO Lora Haddock DiCarlo and will also serve as a creative advisor at the firm, which aims to help empower people to become educated about their sexual self-discovery and enjoyment.



"It's taken quite a long time for me to get into this space. There was a big gap in the market for female-led brands and strong female role models in this kind of place, and I feel like Lora came out of my wildest dreams," Cara told Cosmopolitan, noting that she's been a big fan of the company since last year.



"This means more to me than any job I've ever done. It is integral, something that young girls need, something that young boys need, something that humans need, because this isn't just about pleasure and sex toys and sex. This is about health," the 28-year-old added.



The Suicide Squad star hopes her new role will empower people to "solve problems" and candidly confessed that her journey to discovering her own sexual confidence was hard.



"It was extremely hard and difficult time, even for me. Giving yourself the freedom to give yourself pleasure became quite a hard thing," she explained. "It's so important, to start a dialogue not only about the good sides of it but also about the fears and about the insecurities."



And the British model has already gifted some of her favourite Lora DiCarlo products to her friends.



"My little quarantine crew already got a lot of product already – friends that are in relationships, single, whatever, it doesn't matter," she quipped. "I'm just so excited to be able to give the people I love the gift of pleasure and putting that in their hands."