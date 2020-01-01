Dan Levy reflects on 'transformative' year amid Covid-19 pandemic

Lockdown has been a "transformative" experience for Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy.

The actor reflected on the past 12 months in an interview with People magazine, during which he admitted his time at home this year was “completely transformative.”

“I do think that there has been a sense of community that's been established around this quarantine,” he said.

Musing: “Everyone going through a very similar situation in terms of having the same restrictions on themselves" Levy contemplated: "I think it's forced us to communicate."

He went on: "It certainly opened up lines of communication for me. In times of crisis, all you have to do is be grateful for what you have."

Despite being a time of change, Levy conceded his lockdown experience hasn't been particularly productive, with the Admission actor spending the majority of his time binge-watching TV shows and attempting to master cooking - an exercise that didn't quite work out.

“I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies," he shared.

“I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn't quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick,” he recounted.

“All it did for me was remind myself that I should be saving my money and putting it towards ordering food so that someone can do it for me,” he joked.