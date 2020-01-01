NEWS Robert Englund prepares to scare on Stranger Things Newsdesk Share with :





Stranger Things producers are stepping up the horror factor on the hit show by casting A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund in the upcoming fourth season.



The horror icon, famed for bringing Freddy Krueger to life onscreen, will play Victor Creel, a psychiatric patient imprisoned for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.



He joins Harry Potter actor Jamie Campbell Bower, Booksmart's Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn from Catherine the Great as newcomers for season four, which is currently in production following a delay due to the coronavirus shutdown.



Others added to the cast are Game of Thrones actor Tom Wlaschiha, Bosch's Mason Dye, Sherman Augustus from Into the Badlands, and Nikola Djuricko from Genius.



Stranger Things, created and executive produced by The Duffer Brothers, stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and Finn Wolfhard.



A premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.