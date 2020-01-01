Prince Harry crowned World’s Sexiest Royal

Prince Harry may have relinquished his role as a senior British royal, but he’s picked up a new one - World’s Sexiest Royal.

Despite being relieved of his royal duties as he and wife Meghan Markle relocated to California with young son Archie, the pair remain popular with People magazine readers.

A poll indicates the Duke of Sussex beat out big brother William, as well as several other royal heartthrobs, including Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Prince Felix of Luxembourg and Prince Mateen of Brunei, for the title.

The win comes a year after Harry was also deemed People’s Sexiest Dad Alive.