Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo team up for murder mystery

Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo have signed up to star in a new murder mystery.

The trio has teamed up to feature in the untitled movie at Searchlight Pictures, set to be directed by British filmmaker Tom George, editors at Deadline report.

The story, penned by Mark Chappell, is set in 1950s London where a desperate Hollywood film producer attempts to adapt a popular West End play into a film. However, weary detective Inspector Stoppard, played by Oscar winner Rockwell, and his overzealous partner Constable Stalker, portrayed by Ronan, are forced to become involved when several members of the cast and crew are murdered.

The duo finds themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunnit as they try to uncover the truth while hunting the killer in London’s glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground.

It's not yet known what mystery role Oyelowo will be playing in the film, and a production date has yet to be announced.

Ronan was most recently seen in the romantic drama Ammonite, alongside Kate Winslet, and was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for her portrayal of Jo March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the classic novel Little Women.

The American-Irish actress will next appear on the big screen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, reuniting with the director after playing baker Agatha in 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Rockwell recently starred as legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse in the hit U.S. drama series Fosse/Verdon, opposite Michelle Williams, while Oyelowo will next appear in the fantasy drama Come Away with Angelina Jolie and Netflix drama Midnight Sky opposite George Clooney.