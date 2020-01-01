NEWS Black Panther sequel to begin filming next July Newsdesk Share with :





Director Ryan Coogler will reportedly begin filming the Black Panther sequel in July next year.



The follow-up to 2018's hugely successful Marvel blockbuster was thrown into disarray when leading man Chadwick Boseman died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer in August.



Black Panther 2 was set to start production in March next year, but Coogler and Marvel bosses have delayed the date by a few months to July as they try to move forward with the superhero franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Filming will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, and last for at least six months, and it's not yet known if other locations will be used during production.



It's unclear how the sequel will address the death of Boseman, who played Black Panther and his royal alter-ego King T'Challa, but it's been suggested that Letitia Wright's character Shuri, the superhero's sister, will take on a more prominent role.



The Guyanese actress is expected to return for the sequel, alongside co-stars including Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke.



Meanwhile, Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is reportedly in talks to join the cast as one of the film's villains, however, it's a mystery as to what comic book character he will be playing.



Filmmaker Coogler previously revealed he had wanted Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter to appear in the first Black Panther film, but he couldn't negotiate the character's release from Sony.



A rep for Marvel Studios has yet to comment on the sequel news.