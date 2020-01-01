Kim Kardashian leads celebrations as Tristan Thompson signs to Boston Celtics

Kim Kardashian led the celebrations on Sunday as it was announced that Tristan Thompson had been signed by the Boston Celtics basketball team.

Thompson's new two-year gig ends his nine-season run with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will reportedly earn him $19 million (£14 million).

Kim was quick to congratulate Tristan, the boyfriend of her sister Khloe Kardashian, in a post on her Instagram Stories, as she wrote: "Congrats @realtristan13 Boston here we come!!!!"

Her brother Rob Kardashian also shared his excitement, writing: "LET’S GO @realtristan13."

Khloe has yet to comment on her beau's new contract and it remains unclear whether or not she and their daughter True, two, will be relocating to Boston, Massachusetts, with Tristan.

She previously moved to Cleveland for her other half, but she and Tristan split in February, 2019 after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party. However, it was reported in October that they were giving their relationship another go.