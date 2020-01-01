NEWS Harvey Weinstein being filmed non-stop in prison to avoid another Jeffrey Epstein situation Newsdesk Share with :





Harvey Weinstein is reportedly being filmed "non-stop" while in prison in a bid to prevent injury or death behind bars.



According to TMZ, the disgraced producer - who is currently serving his sentence in New York's Wende Correctional Facility after being convicted of rape - is "having cameras record his every move".



A source told the outlet that "a correctional officer is assigned to follow Weinstein anytime he's on the move from within the state prison he's currently serving his sentence at", while "whichever guard is assigned to shadow him for the day has a camera on him at eye-level".



Apparently, the filming is part of security measures to keep Weinstein safe while he's in jail, following the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein behind bars in August 2019.



While Epstein was meant to have been monitored closely by guards on duty, he was found dead in his cell with injuries to his neck. The jury is still out on whether or not he'd committed suicide.



Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison term for forcibly performing oral sex on Miriam Haleyi and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann.



He still faces a string of other lawsuits from alleged victims, as well as additional criminal counts, including rape, in Los Angeles.



Weinstein, who is also appealing his Big Apple conviction, maintains all sexual encounters were consensual.