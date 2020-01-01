NEWS Sia defends casting Maddie Ziegler as autistic teen in new movie Newsdesk Share with :





Sia has defended casting Maddie Ziegler as an autistic teen in her upcoming movie Music following backlash over the film's trailer.



The trailer for Music, which stars Sia's dancer protege as a non-verbal character called Music alongside Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr., drew backlash after it was released on Thursday, with many disability and autism campaigners questioning why the Australian singer didn't use an actor on the spectrum for the lead role in her directorial debut.



Replying to many Twitter users, the Chandelier hitmaker insisted it felt "more compassionate" to cast the 18-year-old as Music after "attempting a few actors on the spectrum".



"I actually tried working with a beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum and she found it unpleasant and stressful. So that’s why I cast Maddie," she continued to explain. "Casting someone at her (Music's) level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community."



Sia also revealed to followers that she had two people on the spectrum advising her at all times, cast 13 neuroatypical people in the movie, and spent three years researching the story, which is based on a friend.



"I’m so sad and confused that you think I didn’t research and utilize my friends on the spectrum! So many assumptions," she wrote. "The character is based completely on my neuro atypical friend. He found it too stressful being non verbal, and I made this movie with nothing but love for him and his mother... The movie is both a love letter to caregivers and to the autism community."



She replied to many users asking them to see the film before making judgements and to give the film a chance as her intentions are "good, meaningful, loving".



"I believe this movie is beautiful, Will create more good than harm and if I’m wrong I’ll pay for it for the rest of my life," she stated.



Music, also written by Sia, is scheduled to be released in February 2021.