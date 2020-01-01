NEWS Emma Stone's Oscars dress up for grabs at Lebanon charity auction Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Stone's Elie Saab gown she wore to the Oscars in 2015 is up for grabs at an upcoming charity auction.



The dress, which was worn by the La La Land star on the Academy Awards red carpet, is one of many high-profile lots set to go under the hammer in the Sotheby's To Beirut With Love online sale.



The auction house has partnered with non-profit organisations Creatives for Lebanon and Art Relief for Beirut, and proceeds will be donated to five charities helping victims of the devastating blast which rocked Beirut back in August.



The explosion killed more than 200 people, injured 6,500, and caused over $15 billion worth of damage to the city, and destroyed the headquarters of well-known fashion brands including Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad.



Stone wore the long-sleeve green beaded gown for the ceremony in which she had landed her first-ever nomination at the Oscars – for her role in Birdman – and paired the couture dress with matching Christian Louboutin heels.



Other items up for grabs include a jacket worn by rocker Mick Jagger on the Rolling Stones 2017 European tour, and the matador-inspired costume created by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran that music icon Madonna donned at the BRIT Awards back in 2015.



Geri Horner's iconic outfit from the video for the Spice Girls' debut single Wannabe is also going under the hammer, as well as a limited-edition diamond bracelet designed by Damien Hirst, and a portrait of Naomi Campbell which has been donated by the supermodel herself.



Online bidding in the auction will start on 7 December and run until 15 December.