Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman to head Australian Academy of Cinema and Television

Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman will serve as President and Vice President of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television (AACTA).

The stars will head the organisation with the hopes of elevating the country's entertainment industry and encouraging impactful productions.

"It's an incredible honour to be asked to serve as AACTA President," Crowe said in a statement. "I want to refocus our politicians, of all persuasions, on the power and reach of our local screen industry.

"I'll be working on encouraging the government to give Australian producers the fiscal tools they need to be globally competitive, while simultaneously fostering local talent and magnetizing the industry to attract international productions."

Kidman added: "I've always been so proud of the Australian screen industry and what it continues to achieve globally. I'm looking forward to playing a role in setting a tone and a platform for future success."

The longtime pals appeared on screen together in 2018's Boy Erased.