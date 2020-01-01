NEWS Vanessa Hudgens linked to baseball star Cole Tucker Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Vanessa Hudgens is rumoured to be enjoying a budding romance with professional baseball player Cole Tucker.



The High School Musical star shared a photo of herself clutching a pink rose on Instagram on Saturday as she dressed up for a "date night", and although she didn't reveal who the lucky guy was, she was subsequently photographed getting cosy with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop.



Images obtained by the Daily Mail show the new couple hugging outside the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles, and holding hands as Hudgens and Tucker headed to a valet stand to collect their cars.



The news emerges 10 months after Hudgens called it quits with actor Austin Butler, who she had been dating since 2011.



She was also briefly linked to basketball star Kyle Kuzma after stepping out for a date in January, but the romance fizzled out and he has since moved on to date model Winnie Harlow.



Vanessa recently revealed she's "not picky" when it comes to finding a partner, and just looks for someone who has "similar fundamentals and (wants) the same things".