Amber Riley engaged

Amber Riley is engaged to boyfriend Desean Black.



The Glee star shared her exciting news on Instagram, posting a picture of the moment Desean proposed, as well as a video showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring.



"There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black," the 34-year-old captioned her post.



"I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! ‘What God has joined together, let no man separate.’ #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."



Amber, who is most famous for playing Mercedes Jones on Glee, previously revealed that she and Desean got together after he slid into her DMs.