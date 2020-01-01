NEWS Jada Pinkett Smith exchanges holiday recipes with Will Smith's first wife Newsdesk Share with :





Jada Pinkett Smith is preparing for the holidays by exchanging recipe ideas with Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino on her Red Table Talk show.



The actress, her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Sheree for a recent episode of the trio's online series, ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.



"We’ve invited our favourite cook in the family to share her secret holiday recipes," Jada says in a new clip for the show, which will air on Tuesday, before Sheree appears in the star's kitchen. "Miss Ree here hooks us up."



"She gets down in the kitchen!" adds Adrienne.



In the episode, Sheree shares her recipes and tips on how blended families can enjoy the holidays.



Sheree previously appeared on the Facebook Watch show in 2018, during which she and Jada discussed the friendship that has developed between them over the years.



Sheree and Will, who share 28-year-old son Trey, divorced in late 1995, while the actor and Jada wed in 1997.