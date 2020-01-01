NEWS Mark Ruffalo reunites with Jennifer Garner for Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project Newsdesk Share with :





Mark Ruffalo is reuniting with his 13 Going On 30 co-star Jennifer Garner in Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project.



The duo appeared on the big screen together in the hit 2004 romantic comedy, and will play a married couple in the upcoming sci-fi adventure, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



And Catherine Keener has boarded the Netflix movie, which also stars Zoe Saldana and is being directed by Shawn Levy.



The film follows a man, played by Reynolds, who travels back in time and enlists the help of his 13-year-old self as they find their late father, a brilliant physicist, and try to set things right in order to save the future.



Ruffalo will play Reynolds' father in the movie, with Garner portraying his mother, and Saldana as a fighter pilot who is married to Reynolds' adult character.



Keener has landed the villain role, and will play a woman who has stolen powerful technology from Ruffalo's physicist.



Newcomer Walker Scobell will play Reynolds' teenage self, while Alex Mallari Jr. is Keener's right hand man in the flick.



Levy and Reynolds, who previously worked together on this year's action comedy Free Guy, are also serving as producers on The Adam Project, with production already underway in Vancouver.