NEWS Neil Patrick Harris to play Nicolas Cage's agent in new movie





Neil Patrick Harris has signed up to play Nicolas Cage's agent in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.



The How I Met Your Mother actor joins Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, and Sharon Horgan in the action-comedy, in which Cage plays a fictionalised version of himself.



The movie follows an unfulfilled and almost bankrupt Cage, who accepts an offer of $1 million to attend the birthday part of his biggest fan, played by Pascal. However, when things take a dangerous turn, Cage is enlisted by Haddish's eccentric rogue government agent to help bring down one of the largest criminal organisations in Europe.

The Oscar-winning actor is forced to go undercover, and has to channel his most well-known and beloved onscreen characters in order to save himself, and those he loves, and bring the organisation down for good.



Catastrophe star Horgan will play Cage's ex-wife in the flick, with Tom Gormican directing the satirical action-comedy from a script that he co-wrote with Kevin Etten.



The movie is currently in production and is set to be released on 19 March.



Later next year, Harris will be seen in the hotly-anticipated The Matrix 4, alongside Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Groff, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Priyanka Chopra.



The fourth instalment of the sci-fi saga, directed by Lana Wachowski, will be released in December 2021.