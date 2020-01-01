NEWS Channing Tatum shaves head after wrapping latest movie Newsdesk Share with :





Channing Tatum has shaved his head to celebrate wrapping filming his latest movie Dog.



The 40-year-old actor shared a snap of his new look to his Instagram page, telling fans that the haircut was to mark the end of the "hardest job of my life".



"There is nothing and I mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go," he wrote. "It's a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I'm about to be sooooo freee!!!"



He concluded: "Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.....right..... now. #freeandjoyful."



Channing stars as former Army Ranger Briggs in the road-trip comedy, which sees him and his canine companion - paired up against their will - racing down the Pacific Coast to try and make it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

As well as acting in the film, Channing also served as co-director alongside Magic Mike writer and his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin.