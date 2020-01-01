Jane Fonda and Michelle Yeoh named among BBC's 100 Women of 2020

Jane Fonda and Michelle Yeoh have been included in the BBC's list of 100 female leaders, activists, scientists, and creatives who are the most influential women of 2020.

This year, the British broadcaster's 100 Women list highlights those who are "leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times" amid the Covid-19 pandemic and calls for racial justice.

Jane has been honoured for her climate change activism - which has included her regular Fire Drill Friday protests, promoting action on climate.

In a statement, she says: "The world is heating up faster than science anticipated. Humanity faces an existential crisis. This is a collective solution. Women understand this. Women understand that we are all interdependent. They bear the brunt of the climate crisis and are the ones to lead us into the solutions. Let's rise to do this."

Michelle, meanwhile is honoured for her calls for more Asian representation in Hollywood, and her work as a United Nations goodwill ambassador, with the aim of eradicating poverty by 2030.

Speaking about the effect the coronavirus has had on the world, she says: "Covid-19 affects us all, but women are bearing the brunt. Remember, we are not alone. If we are feeling isolated, we must reach out for support. Having a support network is more important than ever."

Other notable figures include Black Lives Matter co-founders Opal Tometi, Patrisse Cullors, and Alicia Garza, African singers Angelique Kidjo, and Zahara, and Sarah Gilbert, who is heading up the team working on Oxford University and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

One name on the 100 Women list has been left blank as a tribute to the women who have made unrecognised sacrifices during the pandemic.