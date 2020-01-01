Nicole Kidman: 'Loneliness is an epidemic'

Nicole Kidman has opened up on her experiences with crippling loneliness.

The 53-year-old actress tells Glamour U.K. magazine that, despite her incredible success, holding on to emotions for roles has proven "very taxing" mentally for the Australian star, and has had long-lasting effects.

"They say loneliness is the great killer. It causes so much pain and I've been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard," she says, adding, "Loneliness is an epidemic."

The Big Little Lies star goes on to share that, as an actor, she is required to practise "psychological discipline" by using and exploring a range of her emotions for roles and then snapping back to real life.

"I've had to learn how to shield... It can be very taxing, as I absorb a lot of the emotion, so I've had to find a way to balance that," muses Nicole, who admits husband Keith Urban helps her maintain her mental health.

"I am very fortunate to come home to him. My heart goes out to the people who don't have a person to go to now. I have a very good relationship. It is a very soothing, comforting place for me to go, and he's a very strong, warm, kind man. I'm very fortunate to have that in my life, because it's a really strong place to be able to go and curl up. And this is a lonely world, right?"