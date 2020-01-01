Melissa McCarthy 'declared love' for Bobby Cannavale on Superintelligence set

Melissa McCarthy accidentally declared her love for co-star Bobby Cannavale on the set of their movie Superintelligence - in front of her husband Ben Falcone.

Melissa stars as Carol Peters in the film, with Bobby playing George - who Carol falls in love with.

However, when it came to a line in which Carol is meant to say she's fallen in love with George, she mistakenly said the actor's real name, with her director husband witnessing the embarrassing slip-up.

"I will say there was one point in the movie in which she has to give this speech about all these different things. She's supposed to say, ‘I know I love George,’ and what she does say is, ‘I know I love Bobby.’ I was like, ‘Hold on man'," Ben said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I said that like three times,” Melissa laughed. “Ben's like, ‘Woah, woah, woah.’"

The film is released on 26 November. James Corden and Brian Tyree Henry also star.