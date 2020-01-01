NEWS Gabourey Sidibe engaged for Thanksgiving Newsdesk Share with :





Precious star Gabourey Sidibe is engaged.



The actress accepted boyfriend Brandon Frankel's proposal on Monday night and the couple announced the happy news via social media on Tuesday.



"It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see," the 37-year-old captioned a video of the pair. "My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist."



She added: "@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiance (sic)!!!"



The announcement means 2020 will end on a happier note for the actress than it began, following the death of her cat.



Hours after celebrating the New Year, the Empire star took to Instagram to share the sad news with fans.



The news emerged shortly after Sidibe expressed her love for Frankel online as he posted a gushing dedication on Instagram to honour his "Queen".



"I love you more and more every single day - which seems impossible, but continually amazes me," he wrote. "Here's to 2020 - and thank you for loving me so unconditionally. I love being your forever-Dork."



Sidibe replied: "You're my favorite Love Song. You're the cherry on top of this last decade and the foundation of the next... You make me happier than I've ever been. I'm so glad we found each other..."



The couple started dating at the beginning of 2019.