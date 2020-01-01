NEWS Ben Affleck 'uncomfortable' about gun fun while filming Dazed and Confused Newsdesk Share with :





Ben Affleck has mixed emotions about the fun he had with guns on the Texas set of cult 1993 movie Dazed and Confused, because he now realises he and his castmates were lucky to come out of the experience alive.



The double Oscar winner made one of his early movie debuts in the Richard Linklater film as high school bully O'Bannion and he admits he's still uncomfortable with some of the things he and his pals got up to when they weren't shooting.



"Texas had extremely lax gun laws and most of us came from states where it was next to impossible to buy guns and part of the newfound freedom being down there was a bunch of us bought guns and went shooting at ranges on weekends, which seemed fun and innocent at the time, but given the subsequent tragedies with young people and guns, it makes me uncomfortable to remember," Massachusetts native Ben reveals in the new book Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused.



The film also featured early performances from Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Anthony Rapp and Adam Goldberg.



He also admits he wasn't as wild as some of his castmates and faked smoking weed so he didn't come across as a square.



"I had a bad experience with marijuana at 15 - I had a dissociative panic attack," he adds. "So I only smoked weed if everyone else was smoking and I had to sort of Bill Clinton it and fake it. I didn't really like marijuana.



"I also wasn't a very heavy drinker then. I became an alcoholic much, much later and I'm in recovery now, so that was a whole different time. I was a little nervous, like, 'Should we be drinking before we're working tomorrow?' Some people were actually drinking and stoned at work."