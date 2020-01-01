NEWS Bill Murray mourning eldest brother and Caddyshack inspiration Ed Newsdesk Share with :





Bill Murray is mourning his brother, Ed Murray.



The passing of the 70-year-old star's sibling was announced on Monday via his apparel company, William Murray Golf Instagram account. He was 75.



“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray,” the announcement read. “Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf - by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club - at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.)”



Ed was the inspiration behind Bill‘s hit 1980's movie Caddyshack, with the announcement explaining: “Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University - a scholarship awarded to golf caddies - a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in Caddyshack when (Bill's brother) Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay."



Caddyshack told the story of an exclusive golf course which has to deal with a brash new member and a destructive dancing gopher. It stars Chevy Chase abd Rodney Dangerfield, as well as Bill.



“Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well - something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives," the post continued.



“It was an honour for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family—and his loss is a hole that will never be filled.”



The post concluded: “Thank you for always being so gracious, Ed. Our hearts are with his lovely family. Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honour your memory from this day forward. #MurrayBrothers #WilliamMurray #MurrayMoments”