No Time to Die could win award before its release

Billie Eilish's theme song for No Time to Die could win a Grammy before the film is even released.

The Bad Guy singer released the melancholic theme song No Time to Die in February and performed it at the BRIT Awards ahead of the film's original release date of April 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was pushed back to November. She released the official music video and performed the track on TV in October to promote its November release, but then the film was delayed once again until April 2021.

Despite the film not being out yet, on Tuesday, the track received a Grammy Award nomination for the Best Song Written For Visual Media prize, and Eilish will find out if she's the winner on 31 January - just over two months before the film's new release date.

The song is up against Beautiful Ghosts by Taylor Swift for Cats, Into the Unknown, sung by Idina Menzel and Aurora for Frozen 2, Stand Up from Harriet, sung by Cynthia Erivo, and Onward's Carried Me With You, sung by Brandi Carlile.

"Congratulations to @billieeilish and @finneas on their #GRAMMYs nomination for Best Song Written For Visual Media for No Time To Die," wrote the film's reps on the official James Bond Twitter account.

The 18-year-old, who is the youngest artist in history to both write and record a Bond theme song, wrote the track with her brother Finneas and it features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and guitar from Johnny Marr.

The last time a James Bond theme won at the Grammys was in 2014, with Adele's title song from Skyfall, which also won the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Original Song. Sam Smith's Writing's on the Wall, from 2015 movie Spectre, was not nominated for the Grammy, but it won the Golden Globe and Oscar.

No Time to Die, the fifth and final outing for Daniel Craig as the spy, is currently scheduled for release on 2 April 2021.