Leigh-Anne Pinnock to make big screen debut in rom-com Boxing Day

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to make her big screen debut in new romantic comedy Boxing Day.



Little Mix star Pinnock will play a singer in the upcoming movie, to be directed by I May Destroy You star Aml Ameen in his first directorial feature, according to Deadline.



The British-based festive rom-com, co-written by Ameen and Bruce Purnell, also stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste and How to Get Away with Murder actress Aja Naomi King.



Filming is currently underway on location in London and will continue into next month.



“It is such an honour to be teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures, Film4 and BFI to bring Black British Culture to the world in this universal holiday rom-com," Ameen, who is also starring in the film, said in a statement. “It’s long been a dream of mine to capture films that reflect the wonderfully multi-cultural city that raised me while sharing stories from the diary of my life.”



The film, which is reportedly the first British Christmas film to feature an all-Black cast, follows author Melvin, played by Ameen, who returns home to London for the festive season to introduce his American fiancee Lisa, portrayed by King, to his eccentric British-Caribbean family.



Pinnock took to social media to share her delight at the news, which was revealed just days after it was announced that her Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson would be taking an extended break.



"Ahhh can’t wait for this!!" she wrote, as she shared Ameen's Twitter post confirming the film news.



"I’m so excited," Pinnock replied to her bandmate Jade Thirlwall's congratulatory post, in which she called the 29-year-old a "movie star".