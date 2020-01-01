Ludacris 'not sad at all' over Fast & Furious franchise coming to an end

Ludacris isn't sad that the Fast & Furious franchise is coming to an end.

The rapper has played mechanic and technical expert Tej Parker since 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, and despite the saga ending with Fast & Furious 11, Ludacris has confessed he's focusing on the positives rather than the negatives.

"They just announced that we're going to end on 10 and 11. Personally, I thought we were going to end on 10 but I'm not at all sad about it because you got to think about, I came out in 2 Fast 2 Furious," he told guest host Tiffany Haddish during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He went on to reveal that he didn't even think that the franchise would continue after Fast Five in 2011, and was thankful to have spent more than 17 years playing the much-loved character alongside co-stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson.

"We never knew we would get a callback from 5, now I've been in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. And now they're telling me there's going to be two more? I'm happy! To hell with being sad, don't be sad! Be happy," Ludacris shared.

Back in October, it was announced that Justin Lin, who has directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and upcoming ninth Fast & Furious films, will return to direct the final two instalments in the billion-dollar franchise.

According to editors at Deadline, work has only just begun on planning out the final two movies, which could see the return of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who starred in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw last year.

F9 is set to be released in May 2021.