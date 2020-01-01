Johnny Depp libel verdict appeal shot down in London - report

Johnny Depp is thought to have lost his bid to appeal the verdict in his libel case against The Sun newspaper bosses.

The movie star took the publication's owners, News Group Newspapers, to court earlier this year after editors described him as a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

The case culminated at the beginning of this month when a judge ruled the tabloid’s use of the phrase in the piece about his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard was "substantially true", declaring "Mr Depp did assault Ms Heard" in reference to multiple allegations of domestic violence.

Sources tell The Times Depp's planned appeal has been denied and he has been ordered to pay an initial $840,000 (£628,000) in legal costs to The Sun owners. His legal team will now have to take their case to the Court of Appeals if they wish to fight the verdict, which cost their client his starring role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.