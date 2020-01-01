Riz Ahmed learned sign language and drumming for latest role

Riz Ahmed picked up a bunch of new skills while preparing for his latest role as a drummer who loses his hearing.

Ahmed plays Ruben in film Sound Metal, a drummer with sudden severe hearing loss and eventually deafness, and while working on the flick the star pushed himself to the limits and learned to play the instrument and American Sign Language (ASL).

“We wanted to do something that was all in,” Ahmed said, reports Associated Press. “We just wanted to really connect to how overwhelming and invigorating and terrifying it can be to kind of throw yourself into the deep end of a creative endeavour.”

Making things even more complex, director Darius Marder opted to shoot on 35mm film, meaning that takes would be limited. However, that proved even more exciting for Ahmed.

“I liked the idea of spending seven months learning the drums and sign language and then doing a four week shoot where you only get two takes of anything because we’re shooting on film,” he said.

For his preparation, the Venom star spent time with members of the hearing impaired community in New York and got quite close with his sign instructor, who helped him navigate the new culture, and he hopes the movie will offer a deeper understanding of the struggles others face.

“I really hope that when people watch the film, it kind of stays with them and maybe changes them a little bit as well,” he smiled. “It’s a film about reevaluating who you think you really are and realising the things you think define us are not all we are.”

Sound of Metal debuts on Amazon Prime Video on 4 December.