Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares split - report

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have reportedly ended their romance.

The couple met while Vanessa was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe earlier this year and had been spotted out and about on several occasions over the past five months, during his time in Australia.

However, sources tell The Sun newspaper “fate wasn’t on their side” and the actor and model have since parted ways.

“Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other," the insider said. “Zac has been renting a place by the beach in Byron Bay and by ­September Vanessa was living with him there.

“So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They’d started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn’t on their side.”

Zac has recently moved away from Byron Bay to Adelaide to film his new movie Gold, and he's currently under quarantine Down Under amid the pandemic, meaning he can't travel to see Vanessa.

“Zac’s work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll," the source continued. “Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit.”