Mads Mikkelsen confirmed to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Warner Bros. bosses have confirmed Mads Mikkelsen will be replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Danish actor was director David Yates' favourite to take up the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming instalment in the wizarding saga, which is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside of London.

Depp confirmed he was leaving the franchise after Warner Bros. had asked him to resign following his legal spat with British newspaper The Sun.

The 57-year-old took the publication to court for labelling him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article in reference to domestic violence allegations made by his now ex-wife Amber Heard, but the High Court ruled in favour of The Sun earlier this month.

News of Mikkelsen's appointment comes just hours after Depp was denied permission to appeal against the High Court's ruling.

Depp made a brief appearance as Grindelwald in 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and went on to reprise his role in 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

He was reportedly asked to leave Fantastic Beasts 3 after just one day of shooting following the legal ruling but is being paid for the whole film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mikkelsen, who played James Bond villain Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, has yet to comment on the news, but in an interview with IGN earlier this month, the Hannibal actor said he hadn't been approached about the role.

"Oh, that is on the rumour basis as we speak," he said. "So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I'm waiting for that phone call."

Fantastic Beasts 3, also starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, is scheduled to be released in July 2022.