Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'There's no way to get anything right'

Kristen Stewart admits it's impossible for her upcoming film about Princess Diana to "get anything right" in the eyes of the public because she was so universally loved.

The Twilight actress hit headlines in June when it was announced that she will portray the beloved British royal in Pablo Larrain's upcoming film Spencer, which refers to the late Princess of Wales' maiden name. The movie will be set across three days during one of Diana's Christmas holidays in the early '90s and will focus on her deciding to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart confessed that it's impossible to please everybody because they have their own ideas about the royal, who died aged 36, but explained that her film is an "imagining" that has been handled with respect and care.

"Everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience?" she said. "My movie takes place over three days and it's like this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information so we kind of don't have a mark to hit, we just also love her."

Recalling her memories of Diana, the 30-year-old added, "I was really young when she passed away (in 1997). I remember the flowers (outside Kensington Palace). I remember being like: 'What are all of those? I've never seen so many in one place.' I was really young and didn't really know what was going on, but now it's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young."

Kimmel asked how she felt about the intense pressure on her to nail her performance, and Stewart insisted that it was a positive thing because it makes her "stand at attention". She also said she has been working hard preparing her performance ahead of the film's scheduled shoot in January.