Glenn Close questions Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar win

Glenn Close didn't agree with Gwyneth Paltrow winning the Best Actress prize at the Oscars more than 20 years ago.



Back in 1999, the then-27-year-old scooped one of the ceremony's top awards for her role as Viola De Lesseps in the romantic drama Shakespeare in Love.



Gwyneth was up against Brazilian actress Fernanda Montenegro for role in the critically-acclaimed drama Central Station, Cate Blanchett for her performance as the titular monarch in the historical drama Elizabeth, Meryl Streep for her portrayal of a dying mother in One True Thing, and Emily Watson for her role as musician Jacqueline du Pré in Hilary and Jackie.



In a recent interview with ABC News, Glenn confessed she was surprised by Gwyneth's win, and felt that the Academy Award should have been given to someone more worthy.



"I remember the year that Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in Central Station, and I thought, 'What?' It's like... you know... it doesn't make sense," the 73-year-old, who has had a total of seven Oscar nominations, stated.



Shakespeare in Love, directed by John Madden and written by Tom Stoppard and Marc Norman, depicted a fictional love affair between William Shakespeare, played by Joseph Fiennes, and Gwyneth's character Viola, while the playwright was penning Romeo and Juliet.



It swept the board at that year's Oscars, winning seven gongs in total, and beat the likes of Saving Private Ryan, Life is Beautiful, Elizabeth, and The Thin Red Line to win the ceremony's most coveted award, Best Picture.