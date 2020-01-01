David Arquette enjoyed working with Courteney Cox on new Scream movie

David Arquette enjoyed the "heart and emotion" of working with his ex-wife Courteney Cox as they revisited the Scream franchise.

The pair found love on the set of the 1996 horror film and married three years later, and though they split in 2010, the stars have remained friends and jumped at the chance to team up again for the latest instalment in the hit series, which also features another original star, Neve Campbell.

David has admitted it was great to be back on set with his former spouse and the mother of his teenage daughter, Coco.

"It was really great to work with Courteney and Neve again, there's so much history...," he told The Injustice of Our Youth podcast. "There's a lot of heart and emotion attached to it, and just love. It was great to be able to revisit these characters again... I think it's going to excite people."

Filming wrapped last week, and the 49-year-old admitted it was "sad" shooting without original Scream director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

"We felt his energy on the set and we missed him a lot," he shared. "So it was kind of sad that way."

Friends star Courteney marked the end of the shoot by sharing throwback snaps of her with Craven and new photos with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and co-star Neve on Instagram.

"Scream just wrapped. This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven. Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect. What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber talented directors. I’m sure Wes will be so proud," she wrote in the caption.