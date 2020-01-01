Matthew Perry engaged

Friends star Matthew Perry is engaged.

The actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, just before America's Thanksgiving holiday.

"I decided to get engaged," he tells People. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Hurwitz, a literary manager, and 51-year-old Perry have been dating for two years and reportedly spent the holidays together last year.

It marks the first marriage for the actor, who dated Lizzy Caplan for six years until 2012. Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts are among his other famous exes.

The happy news comes two weeks after Perry announced the much-anticipated HBO Max Friends reunion has been rescheduled to March, after it was postponed earlier this year due to coronavirus.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he tweeted. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"