Nicole Kidman struggling to support her children through their pandemic emotions

Nicole Kidman is struggling to support her children as they grapple with the emotions of having to social distance amid the pandemic.

The actress, who shares 12-year-old Sunday and nine-year-old Faith with husband Keith Urban, admits it's been difficult to keep the pair apart from others as the global health crisis continues.

"Our kids - because we travel, and we won't be apart - are used to having to learn online," Nicole told Glamour UK, "but the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions.

"For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily. That's a whole thing, which every parent will be going through. And, then there's a nine-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends."

Kidman adds that dealing with her own issues surrounding isolation has made 2020 even more challenging.

"I pine and yearn for my friends too," she sighed.

Thankfully, she has had Urban to lean on.

"They say loneliness is the great killer," she added. "It causes so much pain and I've been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard. You see it in older people. You see it in young people. You see it now in this world. We can't even hug anymore.

"Loneliness is an epidemic. So, I am very fortunate to come home to him. My heart goes out to the people who don't have a person to go to now."