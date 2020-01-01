Knives Out tops Thanksgiving family movie watch poll

Knives Out and Home Alone have topped a new survey of the most popular films Americans want to watch at home this holiday season.

Daniel Craig's whodunnit came out on top as the movie families are most looking forward to watching from their sofa over the Thanksgiving weekend, beating out Addams Family Values and Planes, Trains & Automobiles, and Home Alone, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, remains a hardcore family Christmas cracker, according to Fandango.

It beat out Elf, The Santa Clause, and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

More than a thousand film fans, aged 18 to 34, were polled in a bid to find out which video-on-demand films would be popular this festive season.

In related polls, Die Hard was selected as the top unconventional Christmas movie, Tim Allen's turn as Father Christmas in The Santa Clause was voted Favorite Performance as Santa Claus, and Home Alone's Harry & Marv, portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, beat out the late Alan Rickman's Hans Gruber in Die Hard to win the Favorite Holiday Villains title.