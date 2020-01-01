NEWS Jude Law was warned about future pandemic while filming Contagion Newsdesk Share with :





Jude Law was warned about a future global health crisis while filming Contagion.



In Steven Soderbergh's 2011 thriller, the British actor played conspiracy theorist Alan Krumwiede, and he and his co-stars, including Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, and Laurence Fishburne, worked with epidemiology experts while filming the movie.



Contagion intertwines stories from different characters as they all become affected by a deadly pandemic, and Jude revealed that the scientists issued a stark warning about a similar health crisis that could hit at any time.



"There was absolutely the sense that this was going to happen," he told GQ magazine. "The great scientists on set with us who had worked with Scott (Z. Burns) the writer and Steven were very learned and experienced individuals who knew what to expect. And they all said to us that this was going to happen – and it was a case of when rather than if."



Jude said while he was terrified when the epidemiology experts made the eerie prediction but confessed he didn't take it seriously at the time.



"The way they described it, which is exactly as it has happened, just made sense. What's scary is you learn in a set like that because you're being advised by experts, but it doesn't necessarily sit," he shared.



He also said alarm bells started ringing when he first heard of the Covid-19 pandemic emerging from Wuhan, China, earlier this year, and made plans to be prepared.



"When 2020 started, and we heard about what was initially happening in China, what fast became apparent around the world, it rang alarm bells," Jude stated. "Unfortunately, I wasn't hugely surprised."