John Boyega scoops Icon prize at 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards

John Boyega took home the coveted Icon prize at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday.

The Star Wars actor was awarded the accolade during the ceremony for his ongoing activism, for speaking out about racial injustice and inequality amid the Black Lives Matter movement, and for his vocal objections to the extrajudicial killings in Nigeria.

It's his second prize from GQ - back in 2016, the star scooped Breakthrough Actor of the Year, with this year's prize going to Normal People star Paul Mescal. Meanwhile, No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch was named Breakthrough Actress, and I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel took home Creative Icon.

Over in music, Shawn Mendes won the gong for Solo Artist, while the coveted Lifetime Achievement award was handed to legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Racing driver Lewis Hamilton won the Game Changer award following his recent record-equalling Formula 1 World Championship win, and Captain Sir Tom Moore - who became a national hero when he raised millions for Britain's NHS by walking lengths of his garden - picked up the Inspiration trophy.

The 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards were held with a scaled-back red carpet and no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jack Whitehall hosted the event.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Icon - John Boyega

Inspiration - Captain Sir Tom Moore

Breakthrough Actor - Paul Mescal

Breakthrough Actress - Lashana Lynch

Game Changer - Lewis Hamilton

Campaigner - Marcus Rashford

Design Lead - Tommy Hilfiger

Solo Artist - Shawn Mendes

TV Personality - Piers Morgan

Humanitarian - Patrick Hutchinson

Artist - Charlie Mackesy

Lifetime Achievement - Ozzy Osbourne

Creative Icon - Michaela Coel

Breakthrough Designer - Daniel W. Fletcher.