Kate Hudson never judges others on their parenting style

Kate Hudson is a "strict mother" - but she'll never pass judgement on others' parenting choices.

The 41-year-old actress is mum to sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, nine, as well as daughter Rani Rose, two. While the Almost Famous star is strict with her own kids, she doesn't criticise different styles of parenting.

“There's way too much judging going on in the world," Kate tells People magazine. "We all need to have an open mind and feel good about what we're doing and let other people live the way they want to live.”

The star also says she wants her children to understand the concept of boundaries, because she believes it's an important part of growing up.

“(Parents) need to create reasonable boundaries (and) draw some lines in the sand so that (children) can test them," she explained. "And that's, I think, an important part of their development. How far they can push something. And how you as a parent handle it is a huge part of growing up."

Kate shares Ryder with The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, while Bingham is her son with Muse star Matt Bellamy and Rani's dad is musician, actor, and record company executive Danny Fujikawa.