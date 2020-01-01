Jamie Dornan: 'I love the energy of independent film'

Jamie Dornan loves the "scramble-to-the-finish" energy on the set of an independent film.

Since starring in the blockbuster series Fifty Shades of Grey, the Northern Irish actor has preferred character-driven projects outside the major studios, including playing a paramedic in the 2019 thriller Synchronic and a writer in the semi-improvisational Endings, Beginnings.

"I love the energy of independent film," Dornan said in an interview with Variety. "I love that sort of kick, frolic, scramble-to-the-finish-line every day, and you can take liberties and everyone's in it together."

Jamie is particularly drawn to the idea of working with a close-knit cast and crew, explaining independent films attract people who genuinely love making movies and aren't motivated by money.

"No one's getting paid what they have been paid, and we have to make this work," he said. "It brings out the best in people."

However, the Wild Mountain Thyme actor hasn't ruled out appearing in another blockbuster further down the line, admitting he would be "crazy" not to consider a major movie if it reveals a different side to his talents.

Jamie showcases his comedic side in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which won't be released until July 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He plays a strange hotel guest in the film, which also features Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and he said he was thrilled to finally be given the opportunity to prove he can make audiences laugh.

"I wanted to do comedy for a while. And then I did The Fall and I played a psychopath, and you're not on people's lists for comedy if you played a character like that," he said.