Nick Kroll weds

Actor and comedian Nick Kroll is a married man.

The Kroll Show star, 42, has tied the knot with landscape artist Lily Kwong a month after revealing the couple is expecting its first child together.

They announced their 19 November nuptials on Thanksgiving with a wedding snap on Instagram, showing them overlooking the water on their special day.

"So deeply thankful 11*19*20 + forever @nickkroll," Kwong, who credited Rushka Bergman and Peter Hidalgo for her dress, captioned the shot on her page, while Kroll wrote, "So very thankful for @lily_kwong" on his account.

Last month, Kwong announced that she and the funnyman had a baby on the way, sharing alongside a snap of her bump, "Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll."

Kroll is best known for creating and starring in the Comedy Central series Kroll Show, The Oh, Hello Show, the FX comedy series The League, and voicing and co-creating animated Netflix series Big Mouth.

He previously dated comedy superstar Amy Poehler from 2013 to 2015.