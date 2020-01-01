Jamie Dornan: 'Hollywood parties are kind of exhausting'

Jamie Dornan finds making small talk at Hollywood parties "kind of exhausting".

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor, 38, has admitted mingling with other celebrities at star-studded events can be draining because a lot of people hide "aspects" of themselves.

"I think a lot of us are hiding aspects of ourselves, particularly in Hollywood, and how heightened those interactions are," he told Variety. "It's a show, and everyone's on show and trying to give their best version of themselves, and you're trying to give everybody the hits all the time. It's kind of exhausting."

The Fall star went on to discuss his experiences working on the franchise and the differences between commercial and critical success, admitting he wants to "try to do as much great work as I can... diverse and interesting work".

"The thing that I'm probably most famous for is a monsterly successful franchise that was not critically loved," he reflected of his role as Christian Grey.

"It's a strange thing going into those films knowing that you're going to be in a franchise that will probably make so much money and get negatively reviewed, because those books made so much money and were really negatively reviewed."

Jamie starred opposite Dakota Johnson in the movie franchise, based on E. L. James' novels, about college graduate Anastasia Steele who begins a sadomasochistic relationship with young business magnate Grey.