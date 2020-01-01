NEWS Gabrielle Union: 'It would be a crime if I didn't use my platform for good' Newsdesk Share with :





Gabrielle Union insists it would “be a crime” if she didn’t use her platform “for good”.



The L.A.'s Finest actress and her husband Dwyane Wade have teamed up with Amazon Smile Charity Lists, which donates to more than 1,000 charities around the world by pledging 0.5 per cent of eligible purchases to shoppers' charities of choice at no extra cost.



The couple has chosen to support two organisations that are close to their hearts - homeless women’s shelter Deborah’s Place and the Women’s Centre for Advancement - and Gabrielle admits it's important for them to give back because they've “seen the other side” of life before fame.



"It would be a crime for me to not use my platform for good. Dwyane and I have seen the other side of things and know how difficult it can be, and so it couldn’t be more crucial for us to do what we can to provide support," she tells People.



“I am a sexual assault survivor and Dwyane has experienced hunger in his life, and we think it’s important to share that with our kids so they can understand the value of helping people," adds the former America's Got Talent judge. "There are so many out there who aren’t as fortunate, but we aren’t so far removed from it. We want them to know the value of using our blessings to help those in need, because you never know when we might be in need ourselves.”



Gabrielle and Dwyane are parents to two-year-old daughter Kaavia and she is stepmum to his children, Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, seven, with the actress insisting it's important for her kids to learn to take "action" and help others.



"You have to walk the walk, especially now because people will be quick to pull up the receipt," she says. "People love flexing on social media, but a flex isn’t enough, which is something we tell our kids all the time. You have to take that ‘flex’ and put it into action.”