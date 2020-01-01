NEWS Millie Bobby Brown: 'I love myself even more with new pimples' Newsdesk Share with :





Millie Bobby Brown is learning to love herself "even more" despite getting two new spots.



The Enola Holmes actress took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her fans a happy Thanksgiving holiday, while also reflecting on the status of her skin. The absence of a clear complexion wasn't enough to dampen Millie's spirits as she revealed she's feeling good about herself.



"Gained 2 more pimples last weekend," she wrote. "Learning to love myself even more with my 2 NEW additions. Continue to love and embrace yourself. Have a good Thanksgiving, be kind, and be safe!"



The 16-year-old Stranger Things actress, who has her own clean beauty brand Florence by Mills, sparked a positive reaction from her followers, who were quick to reply to her self-esteem boosting post.



"i've gained a few pimples as well but thanks to you, i'm learning how to love myself (even if my skin isn't doing it's best). i love you!!" wrote one fan.



Millie has previously spoken out about her spots, insisting she is learning to embrace outbreaks because she sees them as a part of growing up.



"I do get the odd pimple," she told Refinery29 last year. 'I'll probably get a pimple tomorrow. I actually love it though; I don't know why."