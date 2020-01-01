NEWS Mindy Kaling hid second pregnancy with baggy clothes during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Mindy Kaling says it was "kind of easy" keeping her second pregnancy under wraps because she hardly saw anyone in lockdown and wore loose-fitting clothes.



The notoriously secretive actress announced she had given birth to a son named Spencer in September, and fans were stunned to find out she was even expecting, after Mindy had remained active on social media, regularly sharing pictures of herself.



The Office star, who is also mum to two-year-old daughter Katherine, said it was relatively easy keeping her pregnancy secret this time around, thanks to everyone being ordered to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.



"It was not too bad. I mean, clearly, I was not going anywhere, like everybody else, so nobody found me out. So that was kind of easy," the 41-year-old told Elle magazine. .



"And then just being at home and taking photos, I'd largely just kind of shot around my pregnancy. Shot myself from the waist up and then also wore baggy things. I never got super huge, so it was a little bit easier.”



The Late Night star used similar tactics when she was pregnant with her first child, and kept her happy news a secret until December 2017, when she announced Katherine had been born. She has never revealed the identity of Katherine’s father, and is also keeping quiet on Spencer’s dad.