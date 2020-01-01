NEWS Joe Russo: Sending 'Wonder Woman 1984' straight to streaming is 'incredibly brave' Newsdesk Share with :





Joe Russo thinks the decision to send 'Wonder Woman 1984' straight to streaming is "incredibly brave".



The new Patty Jenkins-directed movie - which stars Gal Gadot as the titular character - is set to premiere on HBO Max in the US, and Joe believes the decision represents a "bold" move on the part of Patty and Warner Bros.



He explained: "I think Patty Jenkins said it best. She made something that she put an incredible amount of love and joy into, and now she's ready to share it with the world. I think it's incredibly brave and bold of her as a filmmaker."



A number of big-budget films have been released on streaming platforms in recent months, with cinemas being forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.



And Joe, 49, now thinks that streaming platforms like HBO Max represent the future of the movie industry.



The director - who previously helmed 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' alongside his brother Anthony Russo - told Collider: "I do think that this is the future of the business. There can be room for both digital and theatrical, and in fact, both could perhaps enhance each other's business and experience."



Meanwhile, Patty recently urged fans to watch the new 'Wonder Woman' movie in cinemas if it's safe for them to do so.



The acclaimed filmmaker took to Twitter to address the issue of the movie's release.



She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season.



"Watch it in THEATRES, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theatres have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBOMAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it. (sic)"