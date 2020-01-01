Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal following 'brutal and exhausting' two months

Chrissy Teigen is beginning to see life in colour again after she and John Legend tragically lost their newborn son Jack.

The TV presenter and cookbook author revealed her heartbreak at the end of September and, in a new post on Instagram, she reveals that whilst the last few weeks have been “mentally painful”, she’s beginning to heal.

“When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful b**ches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits," wrote the Bring The Funny star.

“I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," added Chrissy.

"I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, f**k, I think it’s happening. (sic)”

Chrissy, who is also mum to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, with All of Me hitmaker John, who recently praised his wife for being “so courageous” following their heartbreaking loss.

"I'm thankful for my wife, first of all. She's been so courageous and been through so much this year. Knowing that we have each other has been really buoying for me," he gushed.

"It’s made me just appreciate what we have together - our family. I'm so appreciative of that. When you make a commitment to be with someone through sickness and health, sometimes life will test that and really challenge you. I feel like it's made us stronger.”