Kaley Cuoco loses rescue dog

Kaley Cuoco has been dealt a little heartache as she launches her new HBO Max series - her pet dog has died.

The former Big Bang Theory star and her husband, Karl Cook, have paid tribute to Petunia, who died earlier this week.

"We love you dear special Petunia!!!!!" the actress wrote via her Instagram Story. "You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop."

Cook also posted multiple photos of Petunia, adding: "We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects (sic) on the soul. You affected everyone who met you.

"You’re forever my old lady I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel."

Petunia was one of the couple's menagerie of animals - Karl and Kaley have more dogs, rabbits, horses, and a goat.

The dog's death comes as Cuoco's new comedy drama The Flight Attendant, in which she plays a functioning drunk on the run from a murder rap, debuts.

She also lost her pet pony, Fiona, earlier this year.